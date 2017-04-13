This Is Why It’s Going To Be So Hard For Tottenham In Summer Transfer Window – Danny Mills

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Mills thinks that Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has a tough job on his hands when it comes to strengthening his squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.



Spurs have been trying to reel in Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table, but with games running out look set to come up short in the chase.











Pochettino will have another Champions League campaign to cope with next season, while Spurs will again be expected to put in another tilt at the title.



But signing the players needed to allow the White Hart Lane outfit to go one better and win the league will be a tough ask, Mills feels, as he believes Pochettino will have to keep top quality players happy with bit parts, something the likes of Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson have managed in the past.





" It's a very difficult balancing act. You need to add to the squad. With Champions League football it's again going to be very, very difficult to challenge for the Premier League", Mills said on Sky Sports News HQ .

"You probably need to bring in another striker, but a top quality striker isn't going to want to play second fiddle to Harry Kane. You can't bring a striker to play ahead of Harry Kane, with the form he's in at the moment.



"You probably need someone else in that midfield area.



"So it's getting that balance of having squad players that add something, but are happy not to play every single game", the former England defender continued.



"It's managing that which is very, very difficult.



"Mourinho managed to do it, Alex Ferguson has managed to do that in the past, Wenger in his early days managed to do that.



"That is the hardest part of management, keeping top players on top money, keeping their hunger and desire when they are not in the side, to carry on pushing everyone else", he added.



Spurs did look to bolster their squad last summer, but not all their signings have worked out.



Striker Vincent Janssen, who was signed for £17m from AZ Alkmaar, has struggled to cope with the demands of Premier League football.



And midfielder Moussa Sissoko, who cost £30m to tempt from Newcastle United, has seen his performances come in for criticism.

