We Have To Kill Matches – Jose Mourinho Bemoans Man Utd’s Anderlecht Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has bemoaned his side not killing the game against Anderlecht this evening, after the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final tie between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw in Belgium.



The visitors were firmly in charge throughout proceedings and took the lead in the 36th minute through Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who squeezed the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle after Marcus Rashford had an effort spilled.











Mkhitaryan had a good chance to make it 2-0 just after half time, but spurned his effort, while Paul Pogba was also guilty of missing a golden opportunity.



Manchester United had a series of chances to extend their advantage before being hit by a sucker punch from Anderlecht.





The equaliser came four minutes from time when Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker stole in front of Matteo Darmian to head his side level.

It was Anderlecht's first effort on goal throughout the match and ensures the Belgians head to Old Trafford very much alive in the tie, even if Manchester United have an away goal to their name.



For Mourinho, his men only have themselves to blame for not having killed off Anderlecht.



"We have to kill matches. We had chances, control, but, we don't score goals, we risk", he said on BT Sport.



"There was lots of space to kill, good chances, lots of chances that we don't get because of a bad touch, sloppy touch, a flick, bad decisions in the last third.



"There was a team with good organisation at the back, but one mistake and we were punished.



"You have to play more seriously. Put the performance of two or three of our attacking players together and you squeeze not much juice out of it. Rashford, [Jesse] Lingard, Ibrahimovic, [Anthony] Martial. They were very similar", Mourinho explained.



"But the people behind very solid, very focused. The defenders did the serious work, but the people who had to kill the game didn't.



"We start the game at Old Trafford in front, but we had all the conditions to kill the game."



Despite the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw, Manchester United will still start as firm favourites to progress in the tie.

