XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/04/2017 - 21:28 BST

We’re Playing For Bigger Things Than Finishing Above Arsenal – Mauricio Pochettino

 




Mauricio Pochettino insists that Tottenham Hotspur are playing for more important things than finishing above rivals Arsenal this season.

Spurs sit second in the Premier League standings and are trying to reel in leaders Chelsea, who boast a seven point lead with just seven games left to play in the campaign.




Arsenal, who have finished above Tottenham for every year of Arsene Wenger's 21-year reign, are fighting just to be in the top four and are sixth, 14 points adrift of Spurs.

Pochettino was asked at a press conference whether he is confident of finishing above Arsenal this season, and quickly brushed aside the question as one of little importance.
 


"I am confident to win on Saturday", Pochettino said.

"I think we are playing and we are fighting for bigger things.

"If we look at the big picture, it’s to try to reduce the gap with Chelsea.

"Today it’s not important, the gap that we have now with Arsenal.

"The most important thing is to do our jobs, try to win games and try to reduce the gap with Chelsea."

Spurs play Bournemouth in Saturday's early Premier League kick off, while Chelsea are not in action against Manchester United until Sunday.

And so Spurs could cut the gap to Chelsea to four points, putting the Blues under extra pressure when they make the trip to Old Trafford.
 