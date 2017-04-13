We’re Playing For Bigger Things Than Finishing Above Arsenal – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino insists that Tottenham Hotspur are playing for more important things than finishing above rivals Arsenal this season.



Spurs sit second in the Premier League standings and are trying to reel in leaders Chelsea, who boast a seven point lead with just seven games left to play in the campaign.











Arsenal, who have finished above Tottenham for every year of Arsene Wenger's 21-year reign, are fighting just to be in the top four and are sixth, 14 points adrift of Spurs.



Pochettino was asked at a press conference whether he is confident of finishing above Arsenal this season, and quickly brushed aside the question as one of little importance.





" I am confident to win on Saturday", Pochettino said.

"I think we are playing and we are fighting for bigger things.



"If we look at the big picture, it’s to try to reduce the gap with Chelsea.



"Today it’s not important, the gap that we have now with Arsenal.



"The most important thing is to do our jobs, try to win games and try to reduce the gap with Chelsea."



Spurs play Bournemouth in Saturday's early Premier League kick off, while Chelsea are not in action against Manchester United until Sunday.



And so Spurs could cut the gap to Chelsea to four points, putting the Blues under extra pressure when they make the trip to Old Trafford.

