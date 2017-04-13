Where Is Better Than Here – Fernando Torres Advises Manchester United Target Antoine Griezmann

Follow @insidefutbol





Fernando Torres has advised Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann to stay put at Atletico Madrid, telling the Frenchman that there are not many places which would represent an improvement on life at the Vicente Calderon.



Griezmann's heroics in La Liga with Los Rojiblancos have stirred transfer talk ahead of the opening of the summer window, with Manchester United and Real Madrid the forward's principal suitors.











He scored his side's only goal in Wednesday night's 1-0 Champions League win over Leicester City, putting Atletico Madrid in pole position to reach the semi-finals.



And Torres, who left Atletico Madrid to join Liverpool in 2007, before then jumping to Chelsea for £50m in 2011, has urged Griezmann to stay put.





" Where are you going to go to improve what you have in Atletico? ", Torres told BBC Football Focus.

"Not many places in the world.



"I hope he can stay with us forever."



Atletico Madrid are well adrift of Real Madrid in La Liga, with Los Blancos, who top the table, boasting a ten point advantage and a game in hand over their city rivals in third.



The Champions League is Los Rojiblancos only chance of winning a major trophy this season.

