XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/04/2017 - 12:54 BST

Yann Kermorgant Was Joking With Chris Wood Comments – Rob Green

 




Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green says Reading hitman Yann Kermorgant was only joking when he described the Whites as a one-man team, reliant on striker Chris Wood.

Ahead of Leeds taking on Reading in a Championship fixture, which the Whites lost 1-0, Kermorgant appeared to take aim at Garry Monk's side and said that without Wood they struggle.




Veteran goalkeeper Green however says that Kermorgant was only joking when he made the comments and it was the media who were responsible for making a meal of it.

The former QPR man told the Football League Paper: "Those comments were taken out of context.
 


"He was saying it in jest and the written media had a field day with that", Green added.

A rivalry has been developing between Reading and Leeds this season, with Royals boss Jaap Stam unhappy with how the Whites played in the first fixture between the two teams, at Elland Road.

The two could meet again in the playoffs as both are presently in the Championship's top six.

Wood has netted 24 goals in the Championship for Leeds this season, scoring around 44 per cent of the Whites' league goals.
 