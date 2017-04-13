Yann Kermorgant Was Joking With Chris Wood Comments – Rob Green

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green says Reading hitman Yann Kermorgant was only joking when he described the Whites as a one-man team, reliant on striker Chris Wood.



Ahead of Leeds taking on Reading in a Championship fixture, which the Whites lost 1-0, Kermorgant appeared to take aim at Garry Monk's side and said that without Wood they struggle.











Veteran goalkeeper Green however says that Kermorgant was only joking when he made the comments and it was the media who were responsible for making a meal of it.



The former QPR man told the Football League Paper: "Those comments were taken out of context.





" He was saying it in jest and the written media had a field day with that", Green added.