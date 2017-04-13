Yes, Steven Gerrard Will Be Youth Team Coach – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Steven Gerrard will be charge of a Reds youth team next season and admits that the former England captain has made his presence felt in the academy.



Following his stint at LA Galaxy, Gerrard announced his retirement from competitive football and joined the Liverpool academy as a coach in January earlier this year.











And it is widely expected that he will take charge of the Liverpool Under-18s from next season and while Klopp came close to confirming it, he refused to make an official announcement.



He admits that the Liverpool legend has made quite an impression in his early days as a coach in the academy and the youngsters are enjoying receiving advice from the former club captain.





The Liverpool manager also added that Gerrard will be in charge of a youth team next season but didn’t confirm whether it will be the Under-18s.

Asked about Gerrard taking charge of the Liverpool Under-18s next season, Klopp said in a press conference: “There is no announcement but [what] I can say is yes.



“He is doing a really good job in the academy – his presence, giving advice and they are enjoying it a lot.



“He will be the coach of the youth team next season but we will tell you exactly which team when we want to say.”

