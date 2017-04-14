XRegister
14/04/2017 - 01:04 BST

3-0 Or 4-0 Against Wolves Would Be Just Right – Former Leeds United Star On Elland Road Clash

 




Ben Parker has called for Leeds United to register a 3-0 or 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Easter Monday as the perfect build-up to the playoffs in the Championship.

The Yorkshire giants are in action at St. James' Park against Newcastle United on Friday night and Parker is not optmistic that they can take anything from their trip to Tyneside.




Parker, a former Leeds defender who was under contract at Elland Road from 2005 until 2012, feels that the top two in the division tend to get the rub of the green late on in the season.

He said on TV Yorkshire: "I think we're going to struggle at Newcastle. I think we'll go and play well, give a good account of ourselves, but you always find the top two teams at this time of the year always have that little bit of luck on their side.
 


"They might just scrape a 1-0, something like that", Parker added.

However, the 29-year-old is optimistic that Leeds can comfortably see off Wolves on Monday and feels that a win by three or four goals would boost confidence heading towards the playoffs.

"But I fancy us against Wolves here, massively.

"The crowds will come in their droves and hopefully it's a nice sunny day.

"A 3-0, 4-0 victory would give everyone full confidence going in towards the playoffs."

Leeds edged out Wolves in the earlier fixture between the two sides this season in October, Kemar Roofe netting the winning goal for the Whites.

Wolves however are on a good run of form and have won five of their last six league games.
 