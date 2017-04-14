AC Milan Rekindle Interest In Chelsea Schemer

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have retained their interest in Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas and could try their luck again in the summer transfer window.



The Rossoneri were interested in signing the Spaniard during the January window but Chelsea made it clear that they were not going to sell the player in the middle of the season.











The Spain international has at times not been a certain starter in Antonio Conte’s team this season and it seems he might have an escape route to Italy in a few months time.



The Serie A giants have are still interested in Fabregas and according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, he features on their shortlist for the summer transfer window.





With Chinese investment, AC Milan have big plans for the next transfer window and Fabregas seems to be one of the centre pieces of their recruitment plan at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old midfielder has recently been playing more for Conte, but still has only made nine league appearances in the starting eleven all season, despite being a key player for Chelsea over the last two campaigns.



His current deal expires in 2019 but it remains to be seen whether he considers a move to AC Milan in the summer.

