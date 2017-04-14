Can’t Keep Doing It – Garry Monk Unhappy With Aspect of Leeds’ Draw At Newcastle

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk admits he was left disappointed with the amount of set pieces his side conceded in their 1-1 draw at Newcastle United this evening, but was happy with the spirit he saw.



The Whites were well in the game at St. James' Park in the first half, but saw Newcastle grow into the match and begin to dominate heading into the second period.











The Magpies had set piece after set piece and eventually took the lead when Jamaal Lascelles headed past Rob Green in the 67th minute.



But Leeds withstood further Newcastle pressure to keep the deficit to just one and it paid dividends when in the final minute of five minutes injury time, Chris Wood popped up to connect with a ball from Kemar Roofe and steer the ball into the top corner of the net.





Monk was delighted to claim a point and admits a good feeling has been left in the dressing room due to the late nature of the comeback.

"It's always in that fashion when you get an equaliser in the last minute. It leaves a good feeling in the changing room, that's important", Monk said on Sky Sports.



"We knew it was always going to be a difficult game for us against a good side.



"We started well, the first 15-20 minutes and had a good chance, and should have scored.



"But the crowd got up with them and got them towards our goal."



Monk is however unhappy with how many set pieces his side gave Newcastle, with the Magpies finishing with a corner count of 19 to Leeds' zero.



"We suffered a lot of set pieces, which was disappointing, but we dealt with them well.



"But you can't keep conceding a lot of set pieces.



"We were right to the end of the game with that belief to get something from it."

