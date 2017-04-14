XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/04/2017 - 13:57 BST

Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Tackles Romelu Lukaku Transfer Talk

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to speculate about the possibility of signing Everton striker Romelu Lukaku during the summer transfer window.

A former Chelsea player, Lukaku has been in great form for Everton this season and with him refusing to sign a new contract, there is widespread speculation that he could leave in the summer.




There is talk that Chelsea are considering re-signing the player at the end of the season for big money and even Blues legend Didier Drogba has talked up the possibility of the Belgian returning to Stamford Bridge ahead of the next campaign.

However, Conte has refused to get into the speculation industry towards the end of the season and feels such talk not only shows disrespect towards the player concerned but also to his own squad at Chelsea.
 


When asked about his thoughts on Drogba saying Lukaku has unfinished business at Chelsea, the Blues boss said in a press conference: “I think it’s not the right time to talk about this.  

“I have great respect for Didier, he is a legend for Chelsea.

"But it’s not right to talk about players from other teams because you must have respect for the players and your own.”

Everton are expected to ask for a fee of around £70m if they are forced to sell Lukaku in the summer.
 