Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Tackles Romelu Lukaku Transfer Talk

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to speculate about the possibility of signing Everton striker Romelu Lukaku during the summer transfer window.



A former Chelsea player, Lukaku has been in great form for Everton this season and with him refusing to sign a new contract, there is widespread speculation that he could leave in the summer.











There is talk that Chelsea are considering re-signing the player at the end of the season for big money and even Blues legend Didier Drogba has talked up the possibility of the Belgian returning to Stamford Bridge ahead of the next campaign.



However, Conte has refused to get into the speculation industry towards the end of the season and feels such talk not only shows disrespect towards the player concerned but also to his own squad at Chelsea.





When asked about his thoughts on Drogba saying Lukaku has unfinished business at Chelsea, the Blues boss said in a press conference: “I think it’s not the right time to talk about this.

“I have great respect for Didier, he is a legend for Chelsea.



"But it’s not right to talk about players from other teams because you must have respect for the players and your own.”



Everton are expected to ask for a fee of around £70m if they are forced to sell Lukaku in the summer.

