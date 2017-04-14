XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/04/2017 - 11:42 BST

Draw With Newcastle Would Be Good Result For Leeds Insists Whites Legend

 




Eddie Gray feels Leeds United would be happy to return from Newcastle United tonight with a point in their bag.

Currently fifth in the Championship table, Leeds are visiting the league leaders this evening knowing that they could require a result to continue to enjoy a little bit of a cushion on teams outside the top six.




Leeds have not won at Newcastle since 2002 and Gray also feels that the Magpies will be desperate for a win to keep their hopes of returning to the Premier League as Championship winners alive.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend but the Leeds legend is not expecting that result to have any effect on the encounter tonight at St. James’ Park.
 


And the former White has backed Leeds to return from their north east trip with a point, which he feels will be a good result for the club in the grand scheme of things.  

Gray told LUTV: “I don’t think it [defeat to Sheffield Wednesday] makes any difference to this game.

“They are at home, they will be desperate to put three points on the board because of the situation with Brighton and themselves.

“I think we have got an opportunity to get a result and if I was a betting man I will back a draw.

“A draw would be a good result for us and I can see us getting something up there.”
 