06 October 2016

14/04/2017 - 12:55 BST

Europa League Qualification Not Decisive For My Future – Jordan Veretout

 




Jordan Veretout insists that whether Saint-Etienne manage to book a spot in next season's Europa League will not be decisive when it comes to whether he will stay at the club.

The French midfielder is spending the campaign on loan at Les Verts from Aston Villa, having departed the English side when they suffered relegation from the Premier League last term.




There is much speculation over what the future holds for Veretout, who has been linked with Juventus, while Saint-Etienne are keen to keep him at the club.

Saint-Etienne are sitting in seventh in Ligue 1 and looking to make a Europa League spot – but Veretout says whether they do or not will not be decisive when it comes to his future.
 


"Not at all [it won’t be decisive]", the midfielder told France Football.

"I am dedicated first of all to this [Saint-Etienne] to the end of the championship.

"We have seven great games to play.

"We'll see [about my future] later.

"We'll have time to talk about my future after [the season ends]", Veretout added.

Veretout has been a regular fixture for Saint-Etienne in the current campaign, clocking up 28 appearances in Ligue 1 this term, scoring three goals.

With Aston Villa certain to spend another season in the Championship, the 24-year-old is expected to again play his football away from Villa Park in the 2017/18 campaign.
 