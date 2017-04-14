Harry Kane’s Fresh In Body And Fresh In Mind, Warns Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Kane could still score 30 goals this season, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes, dubbing the striker "fresh".



The England international has missed two spells this season through injury and returned from his latest layoff at the weekend as Spurs ran out comfortable 4-0 winners over Watford at White Hart Lane.











Kane got 24 minutes against the Hornets and is currently on 24 goals for the season in all competitions, with the 30 mark just six goals away.



He has seven Premier League matches and potentially two games in the FA Cup in which to hit the milestone and Pochettino thinks it is possible from a player who is fresh in both his body and his mind.





" All is possible in football if you believe. Harry is a player with a character and personality that believes in all", the Spurs boss told a press conference.

"He’s a person that never settles for the limits, is open to improving and why not [get to 30]?



"All is possible, there are a lot of games to play until the end of the season, he is fit again now, available to play, he is in a good condition, he is very fresh in his body and his mind and he is very hungry to score again."



It remains to be seen whether Kane is handed a starting spot this Saturday when Spurs play host to Bournemouth at White Hart Lane.



Pochettino started Vincent Janssen against Watford, but the Dutchman is Kane's backup and is unlikely to keep the England hitman out of the team for long.

