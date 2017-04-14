Have To Push Them To The Limit – Jose Mourinho On Defensive Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho admits that he has little option but to push the Manchester United defensive duo of Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo to their limit because of injury problems in his squad.



With Phil Jones and Chris Smalling out injured and not expected to return to action until towards the end of the season, Bailly and Rojo are the first choice centre back paring and the only fit senior central defenders in the Manchester United squad.











The duo have started the last few games for Manchester United, including Thursday night’s 1-1 draw at Anderlecht, and are expected to do the same against Chelsea on Sunday.



Mourinho admits that he has little option but to continue to play the duo for the rest of the season if Manchester United remain in the Europa League and stay alive in the Premier League’s top four chase.





"There is nothing I can do [about the current defensive situation]", the Manchester United manager told a press conference after the Anderlecht game.

"They have to go until the limits.



"There is no other choice.



"We don’t have any other central defenders.



"They have to go. There is no other chance.



"If we arrived in a situation in the Premier League, I hope not, where mathematically the top four is not possible, then it's an easy decision. Rest them and go with them in the Europa League – if we are still in the competition.



"But, in this moment, we are in this situation where we have two matches in hand and if we win both matches, we are in the top four.



"We have to fight for every game, so it is an amazing mentality by Eric and by Marcos, but we have to go."



19-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe was part of the Manchester United squad in the last two Premier League games and it remains to be seen whether he gets an opportunity in the rest of the season.

