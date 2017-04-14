XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/04/2017 - 00:37 BST

I Don’t Want To Be Involved – Pedro Caixinha Steering Clear of Rangers Director of Football Decision

 




Pedro Caixinha insists he does not want to be involved in Rangers' appointment of a director of football.

The Gers are set to change their management structure by bringing in a director of football and were hoping to make an appointment before bringing Caixinha in.




But after failing to land their preferred target, Rangers put off the appointment and brought Caixinha in; they are still expected to bring in a director of football to work alongside the Portuguese.

While Caixinha will be expected to have a close relationship with the director of football, he still insists he does not want to be involved in the appointment process.
 


"No. It's something that is not my decision and I don't want to take part in it", Caixinha said at a press conference.

"It's something that I am used to, having a football director to work directly with him.

"So he needs to be elected the same way I was – sharing the philosophy of this club, knowing what being manager or football director of this club represents, and only about winning and helping this club to grow all the time", he added.

It remains to be seen if Rangers will bring in a director of football before the summer transfer window as Caixinha looks to reinforce his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Portuguese however is currently focused on the present as he bids to guide Rangers to second spot in the Scottish Premiership and make progress past rivals Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.
 