I Don’t Want To Be Involved – Pedro Caixinha Steering Clear of Rangers Director of Football Decision

Pedro Caixinha insists he does not want to be involved in Rangers' appointment of a director of football.



The Gers are set to change their management structure by bringing in a director of football and were hoping to make an appointment before bringing Caixinha in.











But after failing to land their preferred target, Rangers put off the appointment and brought Caixinha in; they are still expected to bring in a director of football to work alongside the Portuguese.



While Caixinha will be expected to have a close relationship with the director of football, he still insists he does not want to be involved in the appointment process.





" No. It's something that is not my decision and I don't want to take part in it", Caixinha said at a press conference.

"It's something that I am used to, having a football director to work directly with him.



"So he needs to be elected the same way I was – sharing the philosophy of this club, knowing what being manager or football director of this club represents, and only about winning and helping this club to grow all the time", he added.



It remains to be seen if Rangers will bring in a director of football before the summer transfer window as Caixinha looks to reinforce his squad ahead of the new campaign.



The Portuguese however is currently focused on the present as he bids to guide Rangers to second spot in the Scottish Premiership and make progress past rivals Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

