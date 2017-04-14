XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/04/2017 - 12:34 BST

I Had Options But Leeds United Just Felt Right, Whites Star Reveals

 




Marcus Antonsson says he had options when it came to leaving Kalmar FF, but he did not think twice before plumping for Leeds United.

The striker's exploits in the Swedish top flight saw him linked with a number of clubs last summer, however it was Leeds who ultimately won the race and when Antonsson switched to Elland Road mid-way through the season in Sweden, he did so as the Allsvenskan's top scorer.




The hitman admits he did have other options as he was banging in the goals in Sweden, but insists he was quickly sold on joining Leeds.

"It was not a hard choice for me at all really", he said at a dinner with supporters.
 


"I was the top scorer in Sweden, so I had a couple of options", Antonsson continued.

"I knew about Leeds United before and that it was a big club.

"But as soon as I stepped in here at Elland Road I just felt that it was right.

"It was not a hard decision at all."

Antonsson has struggled to make his mark so far at Leeds though and regularly finds himself overlooked by head coach Garry Monk, something which has led to speculation he could move back to Sweden at some point.

AIK have been linked with Antonsson, while the striker admitted recently his agent has fielded many enquiries.
 