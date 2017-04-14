I Had Options But Leeds United Just Felt Right, Whites Star Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcus Antonsson says he had options when it came to leaving Kalmar FF, but he did not think twice before plumping for Leeds United.



The striker's exploits in the Swedish top flight saw him linked with a number of clubs last summer, however it was Leeds who ultimately won the race and when Antonsson switched to Elland Road mid-way through the season in Sweden, he did so as the Allsvenskan's top scorer.











The hitman admits he did have other options as he was banging in the goals in Sweden, but insists he was quickly sold on joining Leeds.



"It was not a hard choice for me at all really", he said at a dinner with supporters.





" I was the top scorer in Sweden, so I had a couple of options", Antonsson continued.

"I knew about Leeds United before and that it was a big club.



"But as soon as I stepped in here at Elland Road I just felt that it was right.



"It was not a hard decision at all."



Antonsson has struggled to make his mark so far at Leeds though and regularly finds himself overlooked by head coach Garry Monk, something which has led to speculation he could move back to Sweden at some point.



AIK have been linked with Antonsson, while the striker admitted recently his agent has fielded many enquiries.

