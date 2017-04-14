Inter Deploy Legend To Convince Everton and Manchester United Linked Dries Mertens

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti is planning to convince Everton and Manchester United target Dries Mertens to make the move to the San Siro.



Mertens currently turns out for Napoli and has not yet penned an extension to his contract with the Serie A club, which will have only 12 months to run by the time the summer comes around.











Napoli are trying hard to keep Mertens, but it has been claimed Manchester United have already proposed a lucrative contract to the Belgium international, while Everton have continued to be linked with him.



However, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Inter are hoping to keep Mertens within Serie A.





Inter legend and vice-president Zanetti is bidding to convince Mertens that making the move to the San Siro would be the best step in his career.

He may face a tough sell ahead though as Inter sit just seventh in Serie A this season and are all but certain to not be involved in the Champions League next term.



Napoli meanwhile are third, in the final Champions League spot, and with a seven-point cushion over fourth placed Lazio.

