06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/04/2017 - 23:58 BST

It Feels Fantastic – Leeds United Star Loving Newcastle Point

 




Rob Green says that Leeds United's draw at Newcastle United on Friday night feels like a "fantastic point", with the Whites grabbing a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park.

Garry Monk's men were under the cosh for the majority of the Championship encounter, despite starting well, and fell behind in the 67th minute when Green could not stop a header from Jamaal Lascelles creeping over the line.




Newcastle had chances to extend their lead, while before the goal they also had a solid penalty shout. But Green was in superb form when the Magpies did have efforts on target and he made sure when five minutes of injury time at the end of the game was announced, the Whites still had a chance.

And in the very last minute, Chris Wood popped up to steer the ball into the top corner when found with a cross, securing a precious point for the visitors.
 


"It was a point that felt like a win", Green told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We didn't show our full ability and as disappointing as that is, it's not always going to be perfect.

"To cling on and keep going, as badly as you play, always gives you a chance in football.

"Nobody gave up and we snuck a point at the end.

"It feels like a fantastic point", the veteran custodian added.

Leeds are next in action on Easter Monday when Wolverhampton Wanderers head to Elland Road, a game the Whites will be looking to win to further hammer home their playoff place claims.
 