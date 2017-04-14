XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/04/2017 - 10:40 BST

It’s Going To Suit Us – Leeds Legend Confident Whites Can Win At Newcastle

 




Eddie Gray believes Leeds United should aim to win at St. James’ Park tonight as Newcastle United have wobbled at home this season from time to time.

The Magpies are on the cusp of confirming automatic promotion back to the Premier League and will be looking to get a result when Leeds visit their backyard this evening.




Leeds on the other hand are currently fifth in the Championship table and are also looking to get something from their trip to Tyneside as they are keen to keep a few sides at bay in the race for a finish in the playoff spots.

And given Newcastle’s sometimes erratic form at home, along with the demanding St. James’ crowd and Leeds’ ability to play on the break, Gray feels Garry Monk’s men have a good chance of pulling off a win against all expectations.
 


The Leeds United legend told LUTV: “I think the approach from us is that we should try and win the game.  

“I think we have a good chance – given their home form and the slip ups and the crowd, a bit like Elland Road, they can be a bit unforgiving at times.

“They like their teams to go forward, they like their teams to press and we are good at hitting teams on the break and the counter-attack and that can suit us.”

Leeds’ last trip to St. James’ Park came in 2013 when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in a League Cup clash.

Their last win at Newcastle came in 2002 when the Yorkshire giants were in the Premier League.
 