Lazio Poised To Increase Arsenal and Chelsea’s Chances of Landing Target

Lazio are increasingly moving towards selling Keita Balde in the summer transfer window, but do not want to let the 22-year-old join another Italian side.



Keita has been less than happy at Lazio in recent months and it has been claimed that in the winter transfer window that Arsenal and Chelsea tried to snap him up.











The winger could make an exit from the Rome-based outfit in the summer though as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Lazio are moving towards being willing to sell him.



However, Lazio are not prepared to allow Keita to move to another club in Italy and want to sell him abroad, news which will be music to the ears of the Senegal international's Premier League suitors.





By the time the summer swings around Keita will have only 12 months left on his contract with Lazio.

He has featured on a regular basis for Lazio this term, turning out on 25 occasions in Serie A and bagging an impressive eight goals, as well as providing three assists.



Lazio tempted Keita to Italy from Barcelona's youth set-up in 2011, paying €300,000 to sign a youngster who had also attracted interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United.

