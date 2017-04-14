Liam Bridcutt Starts – Leeds United Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Newcastle United vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park in a Championship fixture this evening.



With playoff rivals Fulham, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town all collecting three points in today's afternoon kick-offs, Leeds are now just two points clear of seventh spot, piling the pressure on for tonight.











Whites boss Garry Monk continues to be without Liam Cooper, who is suspended, while backup goalkeeper Marco Silvestri is out injured for the rest of the season.



Looking to get the better of Newcastle, Monk has the experienced Rob Green between the sticks, while in the centre of defence he selects Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley. The midfield pair ahead of the back four is skipper Liam Bridcutt and Kalvin Phillips. Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and Alfonso Pedraza tuck in behind Chris Wood.



On the bench Monk has Hadi Sacko and Stuart Dallas as wide options, while Ronaldo Vieira is available to bolster the midfield.



Leeds United Team vs Newcastle United



Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, Bridcutt, Phillips, Roofe, Hernandez, Pedraza, Wood



Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Vieira, O'Kane, Dallas, Sacko, Doukara

