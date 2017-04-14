Liverpool Not Looking Over Shoulder As Arsenal and Manchester United Chase, Insists Simon Mignolet

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has dismissed any notion that the Reds need to be bothered about what Manchester United and Arsenal, who are trying to overhaul the Reds for a spot in the top four, are doing.



The Reds are currently placed third in the league table with 63 points from 32 matches, trailing second placed Tottenham by five points, having played one game more.











However, having played two games more than Manchester United and Arsenal, Liverpool could see the Red Devils draw level on points and the Gunners move to within three.



But with six matches left to be played by Liverpool, the Belgian insists that in no way are his side looking over their shoulder at the teams chasing them.





Mignolet feels that his team need to concentrate on their own games without thinking about how those clubs trying to catch them are faring, while he also hailed Liverpool's come from behind win at Stoke City as "massive".

“It was massive, of course, to get three points at Stoke for that, but this week the three points will be massive again”, Mignolet told his club's official website.



“At the beginning of the season you knew there would be loads of competition for those top four spots and there will be until the last game.



“We don’t really have to look over our shoulder or at the opponents.



"It’s about us having to play six games and getting the most points we can to get into the Champions League next season because that’s where Liverpool want to be.”



Liverpool's next match will be against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

