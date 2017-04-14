Man City Will Only Decide On Liverpool Target Joe Hart In Summer, Pep Guardiola Confirms

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that any decision on the future of goalkeeper Joe Hart, who has been linked with Liverpool, will only be taken at the end of the season.



After being declared surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium post the arrival of Guardiola last summer, the England number one is spending the season on loan at Italian club Torino.











During the course of his stay in Serie A, Hart has managed an overall 31 appearances, managing just six clean sheets and has conceded 50 goals.



Now as the season draws to a close, the issue of Hart's future will come to the fore, all the more because he has been linked with other clubs, including Liverpool.





Guardiola though isn't keen to get carried away with the issue and wants to wait until the end of the season to decide on the future of the player concerned.

"I said before, at the end of the season we are going to speak about the players who are under contract next year and the loan players", Guardiola said at a press conference.



"Of course we follow all the players who are playing on loan this season, and of course, Joe, we will follow Joe every weekend."



Manchester City next take on Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.

