Newcastle There For The Taking – Former Leeds Star Not Impressed With Magpies

Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has told his old club that Newcastle United are there for the taking on Friday night.



The Whites have a glamour fixture against the Magpies on Good Friday as the season rapidly ticks towards its conclusion, with Leeds fans relishing the contest at St. James' Park and poised to head up in their numbers.











Newcastle eased to a 2-0 victory at Elland Road in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, but Parker feels on that occasion Leeds were guilty of giving Rafael Benitez's men too much respect.



And the ex-Leeds defender is not impressed with Newcastle, feeling they are very much there for the taking.





" Listen, it's going to be a difficult game for us, but on the flip side they are there to be beaten because I don't think they are great", he said on Radio Yorkshire.

"Dwight Gayle came off last week and they've lost matches to rivals, so they are there for the taking.



"I don't think they play great football, but it's just how we approach it.



"I think at Elland Road earlier in the season we gave them too much respect", Parker added.



Newcastle have lost five of 20 league games at St. James' Park this season and boast a better record away from the ground, where they have lost just four times and collected the most number of points in the Championship on their travels.



On the road, Leeds have won eight of their 20 trips away from Elland Road.

