Partick Thistle Not Heading To Rangers In Holiday Mode Insists Assistant

Partick Thistle assistant manager Scott Paterson has stated that his side won't be visiting Ibrox to take on Rangers with their "holiday hats on" and will do everything they can to get a positive result.



The team placed sixth in the Premiership table are set to play Rangers for the third time in the league this season, with the first two meetings ending in losses for Alan Archibald's side.











However, this time around Archibald's assistant says that they will try to make life as difficult as they can for Pedro Caixinha's team and go away with all three points in order to climb further up the table.



Getting into the top six by virtue of last week's win against Motherwell is a big thing, according to Patterson, and now they hope to continue on with that form and try to put as much pressure as possible on fifth placed Hearts.





“We’re not going there with our holiday hats on, we’re going there to try to get a positive result", Patterson was quoted as saying by Rangers' official site.

“We should be going there nice and relaxed because there is no pressure at all.



"The only pressure is the one the players put on themselves to do well – but you do that in every game.



“There’s so much to play for, individually and as a team. If money is your god then you can play for bonuses as well as points.



“It has been a great week, not just getting into the top six but the training ground news as well. That was massive news for a club like Partick Thistle and hopefully we can kick on now.



“Our season doesn’t stop now and we’ve said that to the players. We have to try to put as much pressure as we can on Hearts in fifth. We’re going for a positive result on Saturday.”

