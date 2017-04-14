PHOTO: Leeds United Star Issues Message Ahead of Newcastle Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Alfonso Pedraza has urged Leeds United to stick together this evening when they take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park in a glamour Championship clash.



The Spanish winger joined Leeds on loan until the end of the season in the January transfer window and as such did not have the chance to feature in the earlier Championship game between the two clubs this term, which saw the Magpies ease to a 2-0 win at Elland Road.











Pedraza is highly rated and Leeds will sign him on a permanent basis if they earn promotion to the Premier League.



And he is relishing the chance to take on Newcastle, who are on course to return to the top flight, this evening.



GAMEDAY ⚽️💪!

We are ready for one more battle where we need to keep strong and united.#LUFF #MOT pic.twitter.com/t6TRCLXp37 — Alfonso Pedraza Sag (@Alfonsopedraza9) April 14, 2017



He posted a photograph of the Leeds squad at training and listening to head coach Garry Monk .

And Pedraza wrote: "Gameday!



"We are ready for one more battle where we need to keep strong and united."



Newcastle, who sit second in the Championship table and with a ten-point cushion over third placed Huddersfield Town, will be without prolific striker Dwight Gayle for the game against Leeds.



Leeds meanwhile could be boosted by the return of skipper Liam Bridcutt, but are without centre-back Liam Cooper, who is serving a six-match ban, while goalkeeper Marco Silvestri has undergone surgery on a knee injury.

