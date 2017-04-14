Playing At Newcastle Will Give Our Players Taste of Premier League – Leeds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes playing Newcastle United tonight at St. James’ Park will provide the Leeds United players with an experience of a Premier League game.



Currently fifth in the Championship table, Leeds are in a good position to finish in the playoff spots going into the last five games of the season, starting with a trip to Tyneside this evening.











Newcastle are close to confirming automatic promotion back to the Premier League and are currently second in the Championship table but Gray believes it is still going to be an important encounter for the Magpies.



Leeds need something from their trip to the north east and Gray feels it is also going to provide the Whites players with the feeling of what it is like to play a Premier League game when they come out under the lights St. James’ Park tonight.





The Leeds United legend told LUTV: “It’s still a huge game for us and a huge game for them.

“It will be great for our players to play in an atmosphere like that.



“And just give them a little taste of what the Premier League is going to be like.”



Newcastle United scored a comfortable 2-0 win over Leeds when they face them at Elland Road earlier this season.

