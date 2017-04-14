Proves We Never Stop Fighting – Chris Wood As Leeds Level Late At Newcastle

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Wood has hailed Leeds United's late, late leveller in a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park against Newcastle United this evening as evidence the Whites never give up.



Leeds found themselves under the cosh for the majority of the encounter against Rafael Benitez's men, with the Magpies eventually taking the lead through Jamaal Lascelles in the 67th minute, the defender heading the ball past Rob Green, who clawed it out of the net, but it was judged to have crossed the line.











Newcastle looked for a second and enjoyed an astonishing 18 corners to Leeds' none by the time five minutes of injury time got under way.



But right at the death, in the very final minute of injury time, Kemar Roofe found Wood with a superb cross, the Kiwi rising to direct the ball into the top corner of the net.





Leeds had a 1-1 draw and Wood was delighted, though he was also keen to pay tribute to goalkeeper Green, who kept Newcastle from scoring more goals.

"Thankfully I tapped it away. It is always a tough place to come, so we are delighted", Wood said on Sky Sports after the game.



"[Rob] Green was fantastic today. The back four have been magnificent all season.



"We fight until the end and it shows what we are about", he added.



With the draw Leeds have moved up to fourth in the Championship table, but due to the day's earlier results, their points cushion over seventh placed Fulham has been reduced to three.



Next up for the Whites is a visit from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Elland Road on Monday.

