Roma On Verge of Signing Chelsea and Tottenham Target Franck Kessie

Roma are on the cusp of signing Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie and have already agreed personal terms with the player ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.



The 20-year-old midfielder has impressed one and all with his performances in his first season in Serie A with Atalanta and has been linked with a move away from the club since January.











Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have long held an admiration for the Ivory Coast midfielder but it seems he is set to continue in Italian football beyond the summer.



His agent recently admitted that Roma are in pole position in the chase for Kessie and it seems they have already agreed a €28m fee with Atalanta for the midfielder to move to the Italian capital at the end of the season.





And according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, the Giallorossi have also thrashed out personal terms with the player’s representatives and the transfer is on the verge of completion.

The midfielder is expected to sign a four-year contract worth €1.4m per year once he completes the move to the Stadio Olimpico in the coming months.



Kessie has been one of the most sought after young midfielders in European football and it seems Roma have made sure that they have beaten the chasing pack to his signature.



Atalanta were claimed to have rejected offers from Chelsea and Tottenham in January.

