06 October 2016

14/04/2017 - 20:11 BST

So Solid But Yet So Exciting – Former Spurs Star Gives Mauricio Pochettino's Men Glowing Assessment

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Erik Thorstvedt feels that his former club are a very solid unit and at the present moment it is joy to follow Spurs.

Thorstvedt, the first Norwegian to win the FA Cup with Tottenham, in 1991, feels that Mauricio Pochettino has created side able to be solid at the back and exciting going forward at the same time.




According to Thorstvedt, the present unit is strong and the have shown it with the way they have performed in the league this season. The former goalkeeper also took time to speak about his gratitude towards the players and their manager for making things possible for the club.

"These are the good times!" Thorstvedt told his former club's official website.
 


"What a joy it is to be a Spurs fan.

"There is something extremely solid about this team, but it is an exiting team at the same time.

"To all players and staff – thank you! And keep it going!"  

The Lilywhites are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run in the league, sitting second, and are looking to close a seven-point gap with leaders Chelsea.

Tottenham next take on Eddie Howe's Bournemouth, who arrive at White Hart Lane for Saturday's early kick off.
 