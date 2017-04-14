XRegister
X
14/04/2017 - 13:25 BST

Sorry Lads – Leeds Star Instantly Apologises After Naming Zlatan Ibrahimovic As Favourite Player

 




Leeds United forward Souleymane Doukara has admitted that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is his favourite player, but quickly apologised after drawing boos from Whites supporters.

Doukara, who is a Paris Saint-Germain fan, delighted at Ibrahimovic's performances for the French giants during his time at the Parc des Princes between 2012 and 2016.




Ibrahimovic powered PSG to four Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and three French League Cups before leaving on the expiry of his contract last summer, joining Manchester United.

Leeds have a fierce rivalry with Manchester United, meaning when Doukara picked Ibrahimovic as his favourite player at a supporters' dinner he drew a chorus of boos.
 


And Doukara joked he needs to change his favourite player.

"Ibrahimovic", Doukara said, when asked for his favourite player.

"Oh, sorry lads", he shot back when booed.

"He played for Paris Saint-Germain, that's why I love him.

"I need to change", he joked.

Doukara has been reborn under Leeds head coach Garry Monk this term and could well come face to face with Ibrahimovic next season.

Leeds are gunning for promotion to the Premier League and currently sit inside the playoff spots in the Championship.

Doukara hit a strike to put himself in the running for goal of the season in January, when he hit a blistering long-range effort with his very first touch after coming on against Nottingham Forest.
 

 