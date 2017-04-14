Stern Faced Jose Mourinho Refuses To Add To Praise Around Liverpool and Spurs Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho is not willing to add to the praise being directed in the direction of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Youri Tielemans, despite seeing the Belgian up close on Thursday night when his Manchester United side drew 1-1 with Anderlecht in the Europa League.



The Portuguese's side took the lead in the first half in Belgium, but then missed a whole host of chances ahead of Anderlecht scoring a leveller just four minutes from time to mean the quarter-final tie is nicely balanced ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford.











Tielemans, who turned out for Anderlecht, has won widespread praise this season and the Belgian side are battling to keep him beyond the end of the season.



The midfielder is attracting interest from Liverpool, Tottenham, Everton, Lyon and Monaco, with the principality club claimed to be in pole position at present.





But if Mourinho is keen on Tielemans too then he was desperate not to let it show after the match.

Mourinho was asked in the post match press conference whether, having seen Tielemans up close, the midfielder is of the level needed to play in the Premier League.



Stern faced, he replied: "I don't answer to this."



Mourinho then turned to other reporters for further questions.



Tielemans completed all 90 minutes in the Europa League game and will be looking to make an impact in the second leg at Old Trafford, where he will once again be in the shop window.

