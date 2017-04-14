West Brom Boss Tony Pulis Doesn’t Want To Jinx Impressive Record Against Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom boss Tony Pulis is not keen to discuss his impressive managerial record in home games against Liverpool, ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash, for fear of jinxing it.



Pulis’ teams are known for their defensive organisation and creating problems for the bigger clubs in the Premier League, with the Baggies already beating Arsenal this season and earning a point away at Manchester United this month.











Liverpool have a torrid record against teams managed by the 59-year-old and a Pulis managed team are yet to lose a Premier League game at home against the Reds.



Pulis is not too keen on talking about his own personal record against the Reds, but admits that he wants to maintain that impressive run when Liverpool travel to the Midlands.





Asked about his own personal record at home against Liverpool, the West Brom manager said in a press conference: “I was hoping you would not bring that up.

“Let’s hope it continues this weekend.”



Despite the Baggies having little to play for between now and the end of the season, Pulis also insists they will not let up as they chase a good Premier League points target.



"Our target is to go out and put performances in, and get as many Premier League points as possible.



"The most important thing is we get organised against Liverpool.



"The lads need to go out and enjoy it too", he added.



West Brom have lost their last two league games and with Premier League safely all but guaranteed, Pulis is desperate not to see the season peter out for the Baggies.

