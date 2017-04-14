West Ham Target Joshua King Urged Only To Move To Club With Proper Plan

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur and Norway goalkeeper Erik Thorstvedt is hoping that if countryman Joshua King, who has been linked with West Ham United, leaves Bournemouth, then it will be to a club who have a proper plan for his development.



Thorstvedt's former team are set to take on King's Bournemouth in a league fixture on Saturday and ahead of the match the 54-year-old took time to address the possible threats Spurs are to encounter at White Hart Lane.











The 54-year-old feels that Norway international King is the player Spurs need to worry about as he is someone who has got real pace and likes to take on players by virtue of a high percentage of dribbles.



He added that what adds to King's strength is his ability to perform a defensive role, which he believes is an additional advantage for any manager.





"He has got real pace, and likes to take people on – he succeeds in a high percentage of his dribbles", Thorstvedt told his club's official website.

"But he also covers a lot of ground defensively [every manager’s dream].



"Goalscoring-wise he now spends much more of his time in front of goal and inside the box, and has seen his figures rocket."



King has scored a total of 13 goals for his team in the 31 matches he has played and countryman Thorstvedt thinks keeping it up will be tough.



And if he does move, Thorsvedt wants King to ensure the team he joins know what they will do with him.



West Ham have been linked with moving for King.



"To maintain the sort of statistics he has had lately will be very hard, but whatever way you look at it: Joshua King is a really good player.



"I just hope that if a 'big' club comes in for him, they have a proper plan and don't end up just putting him in the reserves."

