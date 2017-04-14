Win Next Two And Rest Until Playoffs, Leeds United Legend Tells Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes if the Whites can pick up six points from their next two games then they are guaranteed to finish in the top six.



Garry Monk’s men are sitting in fifth in the Championship table and have a tough away trip to Newcastle United tonight before hosting Wolves at Elland Road on Monday evening.











Leeds have not won at Newcastle for over a decade-and-a-half but Gray believes if they can win at St. James’ Park tonight and back that up with a home win on Monday night, then their job is done.



The former White admits that six points from the next two games will mean Leeds can start preparing for the promotion playoffs as then they will definitely finish in the top six this season.





Asked if the table will change much after back-to-back games, the Leeds legend told LUTV: “It will be if we finish with six points, I think it will be finished then.

“If any of the teams in the top six pick up six points up and they will be guaranteed a place in the playoffs anyway.



“If we could pick six points up, I think we will be resting until the end of the season and get ready for the playoffs.”



Leeds suffered a 2-0 defeat when Newcastle visited Elland Road in November earlier in the season and will be keen for revenge this evening.

