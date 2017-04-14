XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/04/2017 - 12:44 BST

Win Next Two And Rest Until Playoffs, Leeds United Legend Tells Whites

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes if the Whites can pick up six points from their next two games then they are guaranteed to finish in the top six.

Garry Monk’s men are sitting in fifth in the Championship table and have a tough away trip to Newcastle United tonight before hosting Wolves at Elland Road on Monday evening.




Leeds have not won at Newcastle for over a decade-and-a-half but Gray believes if they can win at St. James’ Park tonight and back that up with a home win on Monday night, then their job is done.

The former White admits that six points from the next two games will mean Leeds can start preparing for the promotion playoffs as then they will definitely finish in the top six this season.
 


Asked if the table will change much after back-to-back games, the Leeds legend told LUTV: “It will be if we finish with six points, I think it will be finished then.  

“If any of the teams in the top six pick up six points up and they will be guaranteed a place in the playoffs anyway.

“If we could pick six points up, I think we will be resting until the end of the season and get ready for the playoffs.”

Leeds suffered a 2-0 defeat when Newcastle visited Elland Road in November earlier in the season and will be keen for revenge this evening.
 