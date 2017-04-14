Zero Problems – Antonio Conte Plays Down Jose Mourinho Feud

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte has insisted that he doesn’t have any personal conflict with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and stressed that the Portuguese will always command great respect at Chelsea.



The Italian and Mourinho were involved in a touchline tiff when Chelsea defeated Manchester United at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season and the Portuguese was jeered by the Chelsea faithful last month in another FA Cup loss for the Red Devils.











However, Conte stressed that he doesn’t have any person problem with the Manchester United boss and insisted that any problems on the touchline are results of two highly competitive managers wanting their respective teams to win a game of football.



Asked about his frosty relationship with Mourinho, the Chelsea boss said in a press conference: “I have zero problems.





“It’s only a sporting competition between me and him. This is a game of football and I want to win for my team, he wants to win for his team.

“There could be conflict during a game but it’s only sporting conflict.”



Following receiving an earful from the Blues fans during the FA Cup clash last month, Mourinho was quick to remind them that he still remains the most successful manager in Chelsea’s history.



Asked for his reaction to Mourinho’s ‘Judas number one’ comment, Conte said: “No reaction, he won a lot with his team and I repeat this club will always show him great respect.



“We have great respect for his history at this club and nothing has changed.”

