06 October 2016

15/04/2017 - 17:28 BST

Bitter Disappointment – West Ham Defender Reflects On Draw At Sunderland

 




West Ham defender James Collins admits that his team are bitterly disappointed after conceding a late equalising goal against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a 2-2 draw.

The Hammers started the game on the front foot and took an early lead when Andre Ayew was the first to react to a scuffed effort from Andy Carroll and tap it in in the fifth minute.




Sunderland came back strongly in the game and despite West Ham looking threatening on the counter attack, the Black Cats scored an equaliser when Wahbi Khazri’s whipped corner found the back of the net, beating a flapping Darren Randolph in the West Ham goal.

The home side continued to attack and looked the most likely to score, but the teams went into the break on level terms.
 


West Ham started the second half brilliantly when Robert Snodgrass’ superb ball from a corner found Collins, who rose the highest to head the Hammers into the lead.  

Sunderland continued to probe and came close to equalising in the second half but it took until the final minute of regulation time for the Black Cats to breach the West Ham defence again.

Fabio Borini, a second half substitute, found the ball on the edge of the box and he rifled a shot past Darren Randolph, but ten minutes of added time meant the game was still open.

Sam Byram picked up a second yellow card in the fifth minute to injury time but after Khazri wasted a free kick from 25 yards, Jermaine Defoe low shot was just wide of the mark at the other end.

Sunderland forward Victor Anichebe also dragged a shot wide after a positive run and the teams finally had to settle for a point each after an exciting game of football.

Collins admits that West Ham came to the north east looking for a win and admits after taking the lead twice, it was disappointing to concede a late equaliser and just earn a single point.

The West Ham defender was quoted as saying by the BBC: "We came looking for the three points and were pretty comfortable, but to go in front and concede we were disappointed.

"We invited a bit too much pressure on ourselves.

"We're bitterly disappointed.

"Any late goal is frustrating."

West Ham are 13th in the Premier League table and have a nine-point cushion over the teams in the relegation zone however.
 

 