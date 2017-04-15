Crystal Palace Have Done Enough For Survival Now – Danny Mills

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Mills thinks regardless of Crystal Palace only drawing 2-2 with Leicester City at Selhurst Park, they should have enough to secure Premier League survival.



Palace found themselves 2-0 down against the Foxes by the 52nd minute and looked to be heading for defeat. However, Sam Allardyce's side fought back and pulled level in the 70th minute when Christian Benteke popped up to head his side level and complete the comeback.











The draw leaves Crystal Palace seven points above the drop zone and sitting in 15th spot in the standings.



And Mills thinks that the Eagles have done just about enough to make sure they are going to be playing Premier League football next season.





" Huge result for them. They've been in really good form and it went to 2-0", he said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"Could this be a little bit of a blip for them in their run-in this season?



"Teams on 35 points now, you would assume that they are going to be safe now.



"They probably need another couple of draws or a win in their last five games.



"But they should have enough", the former England defender added.



Next up for Palace is a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool next weekend, a game followed by a visit from Tottenham Hotspur, who are trying to reel in Chelsea at the top of the table.

