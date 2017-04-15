XRegister
06 October 2016

15/04/2017 - 22:08 BST

Danny Mills: Linked With Succeeding Arsene Wenger But Now Eddie Howe Realising Management Tough

 




Danny Mills feels Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has been brought back down to earth after talk of him succeeding Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and is starting to understand how tough managing in the Premier League is.

Howe has been lauded for his work on the south coast with the Cherries, but Bournemouth have won just two of their last 15 games in all competitions and are nervously looking down towards the relegation zone.




Following a 4-0 thrashing at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, Bournemouth are in 16th spot with 35 points, seven clear of the drop zone.

Mills is sure that Howe is finding things difficult at present and put the 39-year-old's troubles in context, pointing out that he has been linked with the Arsenal job and championed as a future England manager.
 


"It is very, very difficult when you get into the habit of not winning football matches to change it around, unless there is a change in personnel or manager, like we've seen with Leicester", Mills said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"He will be doing the same things now as he did at the start of the season and he will be scratching his head and asking 'why are we losing games?'

"The form they are in hasn't been brilliant and you have to remember we were talking about Eddie Howe for England manager, a possible replacement for Arsene Wenger.

"I think he's now starting to realise it's a little bit more difficult than even he thought."

Howe, a former defender, first went into management at Bournemouth before heading for a brief spell at Burnley between 2011 and 2012.

He returned to the Cherries and led the club to the Championship title in 2015 and with it promotion to the Premier League.

Bournemouth finished in 16th spot last term, collecting 42 points from their 38 games.
 