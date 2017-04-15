Dwight Gayle May Be Sold In Summer – Former Newcastle United Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United may cash in on prolific goalscorer Dwight Gayle this coming summer, former Magpies first team coach Steve Stone believes.



Rafael Benitez's men currently sit second in the Championship table and on course to earn an instant return to the Premier League, though they let two points slip through their fingers on Friday night when conceding a late goal to draw with with Leeds United.











Gayle, who has netted 22 goals in the Championship for Newcastle, missed the game through injury.



But Stone thinks that Gayle may be shipped out by Benitez in the summer as the Magpies look to raise funds to sign reinforcements to compete in the Premier League.





" He might even get rid of the likes of Dwight Gayle. Somebody might come and offer £15m, £20m, a team from the Championship, to try and get back up", Stone said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"He might actually be sold to try and better Newcastle. That's what might happen here. They are going to have to sell to try and get some better players into the team.



"They definitely need better players.



"There's no way they can go up with this team. Defensively they are not good enough. I've seen them all season and they do concede goals", he added.



Gayle is under contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2021 and the 26-year-old will no doubt be keen for Benitez to give him a chance to prove his mettle in the Premier League.



The striker has scored goals in the Premier League, hitting the back of the net 15 times in England's top flight.

