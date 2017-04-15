Focus On Set Piece Failure, Not Added On Time – Former Leeds Star Tells Rafael Benitez

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan believes Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez should be looking at the amount of set pieces his side squandered against Leeds United rather than moaning about the amount of injury time added on at the end of the game.



Benitez's Newcastle had Leeds under the cosh at St. James' Park and enjoyed set piece after set piece as they piled the pressure on Garry Monk's men.











Newcastle took the lead through a Jamaal Lascelles header in the 67th minute, but Leeds made the Magpies pay for not scoring again as Chris Wood directed the ball into the top corner in the final minute of five minutes of injury time as the game ended 1-1.



Benitez was seething after the game at the amount of injury time added on by the referee, while he was also unhappy his side were denied a solid penalty claim in the 57th minute.





For Whelan, Benitez should focus on why his men did not make their set piece superiority count – Newcastle finished having enjoyed 19 corners to Leeds' zero .

"Benitez has been talking to the press about how much time was added on, but you can question why his players didn't score from numerous set-pieces", ex-Leeds man Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



And Whelan also hailed Leeds' spirit to hang in there and eventually dig out a precious point.



"It wasn't a perfect second half performance, but that character and spirit about the team were huge – absolutely huge."



Next up for Leeds is a home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Easter Monday, while Newcastle travel to Mick McCarthy's Ipswich Town.

