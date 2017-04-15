He Deserves All The Good Things – Mauricio Pochettino’s Message To Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino says that Harry Kane deserves all the good things that are happening to him after he notched 20 league goals for the season for Tottenham Hotspur, for the third consecutive season.



When Kane broke through and enjoyed an astonishing campaign in the 2014/15 season, bagging 21 league goals, some critics doubted his ability to repeat the feat.











But the striker netted 25 league goals last term, even improving on his previous performance, while this season he now has 20 in 24 matches to his name, still reaching the milestone despite suffering two injury layoffs due to ankle knocks.



And Pochettino could not be happier to see Kane continuing to rack up the goals.





The Spurs boss dubbed how Kane helps the team "fantastic" and believes the England international fully deserves what good things come his way.

Speaking after Kane scored in Spurs' 4-0 drubbing of Bournemouth at White Hart Lane, Pochettino said via his club's site: "It’s a big achievement for him.



"I’m happy for him and he deserves all the good things that happen to him.



"To help the team like he’s helping the team is fantastic", he added.



Kane has scored an overall 25 goals in all competitions this season, just three fewer than he managed in the whole of last season, despite having so far played 19 fewer games.

