He Was Dictating Game Against Newcastle Until This Happened – Former Leeds Star On Pablo Hernandez

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks that a blow to the head knocked Pablo Hernandez off his game at St. James' Park against Newcastle United on Friday night.



The Whites started well against the Magpies, but soon found Rafael Benitez's men growing into the game and taking charge.











Newcastle had a solid penalty shout turned down in the 57th minute before then taking the lead ten minutes later through a Jamaal Lascelles header.



Leeds levelled through red hot Chris Wood in the very final minute of injury time to salvage a 1-1 draw.





Hernandez was caught by Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey in just the eleventh minute and had to play with his head bandaged for the remainder of the match .

And Whelan believes the Spaniard, who has been a creative hub for Leeds this season, was knocked off his game and had been controlling play before the incident.



"Hernandez started well and was dictating the play", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"Things changed when he got kicked on the head, though, and he didn't really get into the game for much of the second half."



The 32-year-old Spaniard has been a key man for Garry Monk this season, turning out in 31 Championship matches, scoring five goals and providing eight assists.

