XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/04/2017 - 00:28 BST

He Was Dictating Game Against Newcastle Until This Happened – Former Leeds Star On Pablo Hernandez

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks that a blow to the head knocked Pablo Hernandez off his game at St. James' Park against Newcastle United on Friday night.

The Whites started well against the Magpies, but soon found Rafael Benitez's men growing into the game and taking charge.




Newcastle had a solid penalty shout turned down in the 57th minute before then taking the lead ten minutes later through a Jamaal Lascelles header.

Leeds levelled through red hot Chris Wood in the very final minute of injury time to salvage a 1-1 draw.
 


Hernandez was caught by Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey in just the eleventh minute and had to play with his head bandaged for the remainder of the match.

And Whelan believes the Spaniard, who has been a creative hub for Leeds this season, was knocked off his game and had been controlling play before the incident.

"Hernandez started well and was dictating the play", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"Things changed when he got kicked on the head, though, and he didn't really get into the game for much of the second half."

The 32-year-old Spaniard has been a key man for Garry Monk this season, turning out in 31 Championship matches, scoring five goals and providing eight assists.
 