XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/04/2017 - 18:42 BST

I Didn’t Like First 30 Minutes – Pedro Caixinha On Rangers’ Win Over Partick Thistle

 




Pedro Caixinha has conceded that he was not pleased with the way Rangers started in their 2-0 win over Partick Thistle at Ibrox.

Goals from Kenny Miller and Jon Toral either side of the break were good enough to earn the maximum points for the Gers, but Caixinha admits that he was not impressed with the entire performance.




Rangers looked patchy in the opening exchanges and the Portuguese pointed out that he didn’t like the way his team played in the first 30 minutes and feels Partick Thistle started the game better.

The Rangers boss admits that his team got better as the game progressed and believes his men  were very good at the start of the second half and he was impressed with the way the home side finished the game on the front foot, playing controlled football.
 


Caixinha told Rangers TV following the final whistle at Ibrox: “The first 30 minutes I didn’t like our performance at all.  

“Once again I thought the opponents got into the game better than us, but of course we did very good things after that.

“I think the last 15 minutes were more according to what we were expecting from ourselves in this game.

“We were fantastic in the first 20 minutes of the second half when we scored. We had good chances, we played good football and we connected with the crowd.”

Rangers remain third in the Scottish Premiership table on 58 points and will take on Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final next Sunday at Hampden Park.
 