I Didn’t Like First 30 Minutes – Pedro Caixinha On Rangers’ Win Over Partick Thistle

Pedro Caixinha has conceded that he was not pleased with the way Rangers started in their 2-0 win over Partick Thistle at Ibrox.



Goals from Kenny Miller and Jon Toral either side of the break were good enough to earn the maximum points for the Gers, but Caixinha admits that he was not impressed with the entire performance.











Rangers looked patchy in the opening exchanges and the Portuguese pointed out that he didn’t like the way his team played in the first 30 minutes and feels Partick Thistle started the game better.



The Rangers boss admits that his team got better as the game progressed and believes his men were very good at the start of the second half and he was impressed with the way the home side finished the game on the front foot, playing controlled football.





Caixinha told Rangers TV following the final whistle at Ibrox: “The first 30 minutes I didn’t like our performance at all.

“Once again I thought the opponents got into the game better than us, but of course we did very good things after that.



“I think the last 15 minutes were more according to what we were expecting from ourselves in this game.



“We were fantastic in the first 20 minutes of the second half when we scored. We had good chances, we played good football and we connected with the crowd.”



Rangers remain third in the Scottish Premiership table on 58 points and will take on Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final next Sunday at Hampden Park.

