I Think He’s A Genius – Mauricio Pochettino Can’t Hide Admiration For Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has dubbed Moussa Dembele a "genius" after the midfielder turned in a superb display in a 4-0 rout of Bournemouth at White Hart Lane on Saturday afternoon.



Dembele scored his side's first goal in the 16th minute, before Heung-Min Son struck three minutes later to put Spurs firmly in control.











Harry Kane, back in the starting eleven, killed off any Cherries' comeback hopes in the 48th minute, while substitute Vincent Janssen scored in injury time to cap off a fine performance.



Dembele ran the show at White Hart Lane, winning possession back eleven times for the hosts, while recording a passing accuracy of an astonishing 98.5 per cent.





And Pochettino could not hide his admiration for the Belgian's showing.

"You know my feelings – he’s a genius", Pochettino said via his club's official site.



"Mousa is capable of everything, he’s one of the most talented players in the world.



"I’m very happy he scored."



Spurs are now hoping for Manchester United to beat Chelsea on Sunday at Old Trafford, something which would leave the gap between Pochettino's men and the Blues are just four points with six matches left to play in the Premier League this season.

