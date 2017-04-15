I’d Have Unbelievable Eric Cantona Back And Deep Down Leeds Fans Would Too – Chris Wood

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Wood has revealed if he could bring one Leeds United player of past years back to add to the current crop it would be Eric Cantona, someone he is sure Whites fans would deep down want too.



Leeds snapped up Cantona in 1992 after Liverpool turned down the chance to sign him and he had a brief trial at Sheffield Wednesday.











He quickly helped the Whites to win the title before being sold to Manchester United in November 1992, with the move to Old Trafford proving to be one which would turn Cantona into a club legend with Sir Alex Ferguson's side.



He won four Premier League titles with the Red Devils, along with two FA Cups.





And Wood would love to add a Cantona at his peak to the current Leeds squad, also believing that despite the Frenchman becoming a legend at the Whites' fierce rivals, fans would deep down welcome him back too.

"Cantona – he was a great player!" Wood said at a supporters' Q&A when asked what past Leeds player he would bring back to Elland Road.



"He was unbelievable when he was here.



"I am sure that everyone would take him back in a heartbeat.



"At the end of the day he was a great player and he's bread and butter through the club, he knows what it's about, the heart of it.



"I'm sure deep down they [fans] would", Wood added.



Overall, Cantona made 35 appearances across all competitions for Leeds, scoring 14 goals.



Wood meanwhile, who linked up with Leeds from Leicester City in the summer of 2015, has made 81 appearances for the Whites, finding the back of the net an impressive 41 times.

