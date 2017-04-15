Jon Toral Starts – Rangers Team vs Partick Thistle Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Partick Thistle

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Partick Thistle in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.



The Gers will be looking to build on their impressive 3-0 win away at Aberdeen last time out and keep up the pressure on the Dons as they bid to close a nine-point gap to second place.











The Ibrox outfit are without defenders Lee Wallace, Clint Hill, Rob Kiernan and Philippe Senderos through injury, while Michael O'Halloran has been excluded from the first team squad after missing an Under-20s match.



Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while as the central defensive pairing he picks Danny Wilson and David Bates. James Tavernier and Myles Beerman operate as full-backs. In midfield, Caixinha chooses Jason Holt, Jon Toral and Emerson Hyndman, while Barrie McKay, Kenny Miller and Martyn Waghorn will carry the attacking threat.



On the bench, Caixinha has Joe Garner and Joe Dodoo as attacking options, while Josh Windass is also amongst the substitutes.



Rangers Team vs Partick Thistle



Foderingham, Tavernier, Bates, Wilson, Beerman, Holt, Toral, McKay, Hyndman, Miller, Waghorn



Substitutes: Alnwick, A Wilson, Windass, Garner, Dodoo, Halliday, Hodson

