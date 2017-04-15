Leeds Players Will Be Boosted Going Into Wolves Game After Late Leveller, Whites Legend Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray feels Friday night’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle United will provide a huge lift to the Leeds United players going into Monday afternoon’s home clash against Wolves.



Leeds were under the cosh for the majority of the game and were 1-0 down at St. James’ Park at the end of normal time but Chris Wood scored a stoppage time equaliser to earn a point for Garry Monk’s men.











The result lifted Leeds to fourth in the Championship table and Gray feels that getting a point from a game where they were nowhere close to their best and were dominated by Newcastle means the Leeds players will feel upbeat about hosting Wolves on Monday.



He believes the mood inside the Leeds dressing room would have been a lot more sombre had they walked away from St. James’ Park with nothing in their bag after getting hammered by the Magpies.





The Leeds legend told LUTV: “The big thing coming out of the game is that we have a game on Monday night.

“If the players were in the dressing room after losing 1-0 having been second best for the majority of the game, they would have been low.



“But they will go in there knowing that they were second best in the game but they scrapped to get a point.



“So that will give them a big lift for the Wolves game on Monday afternoon.”



Leeds will be looking to score a league double over Wolves on Monday afternoon as they have already beaten them away from home earlier in the season.

