Leeds Will Have More Confidence Than Wolves – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes the Whites will be in a much more confident mood when they will take on Wolves at Elland Road on Monday afternoon, due to their late draw at Newcastle United.



The Yorkshire giants earned a point through a last minute equaliser against Newcastle on Friday night at St. James’ Park and Gray expects the result to lift the mood inside the Leeds camp.











On the other hand Wolves lost 2-0 at home against Brighton and the Leeds legend believes Leeds got the better of the two results as they were nowhere close to their best at St. James’ Park.



And he expects it to reflect on Easter Monday afternoon’s clash at Elland Road as he feels Leeds will be the more confident of the two sides going into the crucial Championship game.





Looking ahead to the Wolves game, Gray told LUTV: “The thing about that is that we are sitting in the dressing room, knowing that we were under the cosh and we got a point.

“Wolves at home lost 2-0 to Brighton, so we should be going into the game a little more confidently than they will.



“So that’s a good thing.”



Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table and have a three-point cushion over seventh placed Fulham with four games left in the season.

