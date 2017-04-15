Looks Like Romelu Lukaku Will Go – Former Everton Star Bemoans Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton star Kevin Kilbane has bemoaned the fact that Romelu Lukaku is likely to leave the club as he would have liked to have seen him part of where Ronald Koeman is taking the Toffees.



Lukaku, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, has knocked back the offer of a new contract at Goodison Park and could well depart the club this summer.











He was again on the scoresheet on Saturday afternoon, netting in a 3-1 win over Burnley.



But despite enjoying good form under Koeman, Kilbane thinks it appears the striker will be leaving Everton, something he wishes the hitman could have postponed for at least two seasons.





" It looks unlikely [they will keep Lukaku] with his reluctance to sign the contract", Kilbane said on the BBC's Final Score.

"I would have liked to have seen him stay maybe another couple of years and see where Ronald Koeman can take this side because it looks as though there is going to be a lot of money available to them."



However, regardless of the money Koeman gets to spend, Kilbane is certain Everton will find replacing Lukaku to be a difficult task.



"If he does go then it's how much money is available for Everton to replace him.



"It's a big ask to replace him given what he's done this season", he added.



Everton now sit a lofty fifth in the Premier League standings, however they have played three games more than sixth placed Manchester United and seventh placed Arsenal, who play on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

